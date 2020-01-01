NEWS Johnny Depp suits up as Jack Sparrow for virtual hospital visit Newsdesk Share with :





Johnny Depp has resurrected his Pirates of the Caribbean character, Jack Sparrow, to entertain sick kids during a virtual hospital visit.



The actor suited up as his kooky swashbuckling alter ego to perform for patients at Queensland Children's Hospital in Australia during a Juiced TV charity special, which aired on Thursday amid the Covid-19 pandemic.



"It's been a couple of years since I've been there and I miss it and I wanted to say hello," he said during the online appearance. "It's a wonderful facility. I'm with all of you and I send you all my love, all my irreverence and ignorance, because it's fun to be irreverent and ignorant. Thank you for sticking with me through all these very strange years.



"This is one of the finest and most beautiful experiences that I've ever experienced and that is because of all of your commitment to this project and to taking care of one another and to helping out when times are curious and confusing."



Johnny has ramped up his regular charity visits to medical facilities after his daughter Lily Rose Depp was treated at Great Ormond Street hospital in London, England for e-coli poisoning in 2007.



"When my daughter was ill in Great Ormond Street, it was the darkest period of my life," he revealed on The Graham Norton Show. "I'd always done these visits but after that experience the visits became more and more important."