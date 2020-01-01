Amanda Seyfried would 'say yes in a heartbeat' to third Mamma Mia!

Amanda Seyfried would "say yes in a heartbeat" to a third Mamma Mia! film.

Judy Craymer, who produced the original stage production of Mamma Mia!, which features the songs of ABBA, and went on to develop the 2008 movie adaptation and its 2018 follow-up, revealed in a recent interview with Britain's Daily Mail that she was supposed to start work on a third musical movie during the coronavirus lockdown.

And in a separate interview with Collider, Seyfried weighed in on the possibility, admitting that she would love to reprise her role of Sophie for a third time.

"Listen, every single person in that movie would say yes in a heartbeat because we want to hang out with each other. That's what we talked about last time, like did we ever think that we'd end up here again on an island in Croatia?" she said.

However, she admitted she’s not sure there are enough ABBA songs left to fill another instalment.

"I wish there was a Mamma Mia 3, but I'll tell you what - I've said it before and I'll say it again and I hope I'm wrong again,” she began. “I don't think there are enough ABBA songs to make a third movie. Because we'd have to use Super Trooper again and we'd have to use Mamma Mia again and have to use them in a different way."

Craymer recently explained that the third film could feature four new ABBA numbers which have been written by the band’s stars Benny Andersson and Bjorn Ulvaeus for an upcoming virtual concert.

"I think one day there will be another film, because there's meant to be a trilogy, you see. I know Universal would like me to do it,” she insisted.