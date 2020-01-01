Katy Perry left 'drooling' over shirtless Orlando Bloom in Retaliation trailer

Katy Perry couldn't help but gush over fiance Orlando Bloom following the release of the trailer for his new thriller Retaliation.

The Daisies singer took to Instagram on Sunday night to share the clip with fans, and joked in the caption that she should "get a room" with the actor, as she was "drooling" over him going shirtless in the intense clip.

Praising her man, Katy wrote: "babycat and I love daddy @Orlandobloom for his heart but of course always very proud of him and his incredibly talented contributions, many rolling out this summer...

"#Retaliation is a powerful one coming July 24th! Mark your calendars (I'll remind you tho)," she continued. "p.s. anyone else drooling at the shot of him shirtless with the tattoos."

The Teenage Dream singer added the hashtags "#getaroom #okfinewewill".

The pregnant pop star is self-isolating with her fiance and his son Flynn, from his marriage to Miranda Kerr, amid the Covid-19 crisis, as the couple await the arrival of their first child together.

While the 35-year-old star hasn't revealed her exact due date, she previously revealed her daughter will be arriving at some point "this summer".

Katy and Orlando got engaged last year.