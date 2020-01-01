NEWS Jodie Comer plans pyjama outfit for BAFTAs Newsdesk Share with :





Jodie Comer has joked that she may wear a “flashy top” and pyjama bottoms to the BAFTAs next month.



The English star has been nominated in the Leading Actress category for her performance as ruthless Russian assassin Villanelle in the hit TV show Killing Eve.



The ceremony is due to take place next month, but with the Covid-19 pandemic still at large it seems she may need to ‘attend’ the socially-distanced event via a video link. The BAFTAS is usually a glitzy affair and Jodie is planning to combine her current casual loungewear style with some red carpet glamour.



“I might just do a flashy top and wear my pyjamas on the bottom,” she explained during an interview with British Vogue magazine while joking that the dress code for the awards ceremony hasn’t been confirmed yet. “That way I can say I wore my pyjamas to the BAFTAs.”



Jodie can currently be seen in a remake of Alan Bennett’s Talking Heads monologues on the BBC, playing aspiring actress Lesley. Jodie had to apply her own make-up for the role and admits it was a great experience but also nerve-wracking making sure she looked the part.



“Yes! It was fun actually,” the star replied when asked if the rumours were true about her cosmetic skills. “We tried to make sure it had the ’80s feel while being a little more stripped back. I was a bit worried, as sometimes when you’re getting your last hair and make-up checks on set, that’s your little quiet minute to get in the zone. So I was worried that doing it myself, being self-conscious in that way – making sure I looked okay – would be a bit distracting for getting into character. But I made it all part of Lesley. We did a smoky eye.”