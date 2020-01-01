NEWS Dennis Quaid and Laura Savoie wed Newsdesk Share with :





Dennis Quaid has married his partner Laura Savoie.



The couple, who got engaged last October, eloped to Santa Barbara, California and were married at a seaside resort on 2 June, the pair confirmed to People.



"It was beautiful," he gushed to the magazine. "Just looking into her eyes, she was the most stunning bride."



The pair had planned to wed in Hawaii in April, and were looking to stage a second reception for family and friends in Nashville, Tennessee - however, the onset of the coronavirus crisis halted their plans.



Instead, with only their pastor as witness, Quaid, 66, and Savoie, 27, exchanged traditional vows and Bulgari rings in an intimate ceremony which, according to Savoie, had a message, "of what it really means to bring your lives together... To put another person before yourself."



The Parent Trap star and Savoie met at a business event before they began dating in May 2019, with the actor admitting: "It was love at first sight."



Quaid has been married three times before, and shares 28-year-old son Jack with ex-wife Meg Ryan and 12-year-old fraternal twins with Kimberly Quaid. He was also wed to actress P. J. Soles from 1978 until 1983.