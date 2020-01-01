Edgar Wright hated Seth MacFarlane after Scott Pilgrim jibe

Edgar Wright "never liked" Seth MacFarlane after he made a jibe about his film, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World.

The director celebrated the 10th anniversary of the cult comedy with an oral history of making the movie with Entertainment Weekly, and revealed the Family Guy creator irked him by poking fun at the film's disappointing box office opening weekend.

Michael Cera played the titular character in the star-studded 2010 flick, alongside Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Kieran Culkin, Anna Kendrick, Chris Evans, Brie Larson and Aubrey Plaza, which was based on the graphic novels by Canadian author and artist Bryan Lee O'Malley.

Despite the movie's star power, it only grossed $10 million (£8 million) during its debut weekend, losing out to The Expendables and Eat Pray Love.

“I remember getting an email from Marc Platt, one of the film’s producers, on the Friday asking Universal to put more into the spend and predicting doom for the weekend,” Wright explained. “And I thought – naively – I thought, ‘Well, it’s only Friday morning, how could they know?’ They know. It opened at number five.”

And the British filmmaker was frustrated watching the film get turned into “a bit of a punchline”, and he recalled being annoyed after MacFarlane joked about the movie on Twitter.

“I’ve never liked Seth MacFarlane, because that weekend he tweeted ‘Scott Pilgrim 0, the World 2,'” Wright said. “I was like, f**k you. And then I lay in wait until (A Million Ways to Die in the West) came out, or whatever it was called, and I rubbed my hands with glee. I didn’t tweet anything because I’m not a total monster.”

MacFarlane’s 2014 comedy raked in just $16 million (£13 million) on its opening weekend, despite starring Charlize Theron, Liam Neeson and Amanda Seyfried.