Russell Crowe bans mum from watching him get Unhinged

Russell Crowe has banned his mother from watching his new movie Unhinged.

The 56-year-old actor stars as The Man in the psychological thriller, which tells the tale of a case of road rage which turns into a real-life nightmare for a woman and her son as they are followed by an unstable driver they honked at.

And while Russell has appeared in family-friendly films including A Good Year, Robin Hood and Les Miserables, he won't be recommending Unhinged to his mum because the character he plays is so terrifying.

"I’ve actually told her she’s not allowed to see this one," he laughed during an interview with U.S. TV show Extra. "There’s occasionally movies that come along that I do that I don’t like her to see. And I think that this one’s under that heading."

Russell is currently shielding in Australia with his mother and father, Jocelyn and John.