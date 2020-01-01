Jaime King withdraws request for temporary restraining order against estranged husband - report

Jaime King is no longer seeking a restraining order against her estranged husband, Kyle Newman.

According to Entertainment Tonight, a planned court hearing on Monday (29Jun20) will no longer go ahead because the actress withdrew her claims and her request for a temporary restraining order while their divorce negotiations continue.

A representative for King declined the outlet's request for comment, however, sources explained the Hart of Dixie actress made the decision as she and Newman are taking steps to settle their differences privately and amicably for the sake of their children, sons James and Leo.

The actress filed for divorce last month, after nearly 13 years of marriage, as well as a restraining order, which was originally granted on 18 May.

The former couple is still scheduled to attend a divorce hearing on 9 September, and a Family Centered Case Resolution Conference has been ordered for the pair's case, before which they must "meet and confer" about issues such as their requests, financial documents, and more.

The court also ordered that King and her estranged husband attend a mediation session to discuss any disagreement about the custody and visitation of their children. The mediation is scheduled to occur on 18 August.