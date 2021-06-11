NEWS Sam Neill excited to resume filming Jurassic World: Dominion Newsdesk Share with :





Sam Neill is "very excited" to head to the U.K. and resume filming Jurassic World: Dominion.



The 72-year-old actor is reprising his role as Dr. Alan Grant, alongside fellow original Jurassic Park stars Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum, for the upcoming dinosaur blockbuster.



Back in March, production on the third film in the Jurassic World franchise, directed by Colin Trevorrow, was shut down only four weeks into the shoot after the coronavirus pandemic struck. It was announced earlier this month that it would be the first major studio blockbuster to resume production in the U.K., with filming set to begin at Pinewood Studios on 6 July in accordance with new social distancing guidelines.



Neill has confirmed he will be heading to England soon and is looking forward to reuniting with Dern and Goldblum.

"We are about to begin again and I should be in the United Kingdom all things being equal in a couple of weeks. And we're gonna be at Pinewood working under very strict protocols," he explained during a recent interview on ITV talk show This Morning. "We'll be breaking new ground, in fact. I think we're the first big film to get back into production and it's going to be very interesting to see the process."



"I'm very excited about it. It's going to be a terrific film. I'm so much looking forward to meeting my old friends again," the New Zealand native added.



Jurassic World: Dominion, also starring Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, is slated for release on 11 June, 2021.