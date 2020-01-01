Taylor Schilling confirms romance with Emily Ritz as she celebrates Pride

Orange Is the New Black star Taylor Schilling chose the 50th anniversary of Pride on Sunday to confirm her romance with girlfriend Emily Ritz.

Taylor revealed her relationship status with musical and visual artist Emily by re-posting a picture from Emily of the pair embracing in the fog on her Instagram Stories.

“I couldn’t be more proud to be by your side,” Emily wrote on top of the image, while tagging Taylor and adding several heart emojis.

It's been reported that Taylor and Emily first met through mutual friends, with their friendship turning romantic late last year.

The 35-year-old shot to fame after being cast in the lesbian prison drama, and has previously discussed enjoying romances with both men and women in the past.

“I've had relationships with men and I've had relationships with women. It's been about the person, not their gender. It's a much more radical political act to not reduce oneself to a label simply to make other people feel more comfortable. I have had serious relationships with a lot of different people,” she said last year.

Meanwhile, Hairspray star Nikki Blonsky also came out over the weekend. She chose Tik Tok as her medium to announce her sexuality, sharing a video of herself dancing around her backyard to Diana Ross' hit tune I'm Coming Out.

"Hi, it’s Nikki Blonsky and I’m coming out! #pride,” she captioned the video.

Nikki, who starred as Tracy Turnblad in the 2007 film version of Hairspray, then added in the comments: "It’s incredibly true!!! Thank you so much for the love and support!"