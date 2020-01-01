Michael Cera suffered concussion during Chris Evans fight scene in Scott Pilgrim

Michael Cera came away concussed after a brutal fight scene with Chris Evans while shooting Scott Pilgrim vs. the World.

The actor played the geeky titular character in Edgar Wright's cult classic, and he recalled filming the 2010 action comedy to celebrate the movie's upcoming 10th anniversary.

In the movie, Scott must fight off the evil ex-boyfriends of Ramona Flowers, played by Mary Elizabeth Winstead, and in one memorable scene, he comes face-to-face with Evans' fictional movie star Lucas Lee.

Cera told Entertainment Weekly that he suffered for his art while shooting the fight scene with the Captain America star, as was almost knocked out thanks to having a skateboard repeatedly smashed over his head.

"It was freezing when we were shooting that fight with Chris Evans all through the night. There was this moment where I get hit over the head with a skateboard, which was supposed to explode on impact," he explained. "They build this skateboard out of balsa wood; I’m wearing a helmet under my hat. But this thing would not break. We did, like, five takes of me just getting hit over the head full force in an effort to make (it) explode.

"I felt myself getting a concussion," the 32-year-old continued. "After five takes of that, I said to Edgar, 'I don’t think I can do this anymore.' They did it with a CG effect in the end."

Considered a box office flop, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World went on to become a cult classic. Brie Larson, Kieran Culkin and Anna Kendrick co-star.