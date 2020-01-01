Anne Hathaway: 'Christopher Nolan doesn't allow chairs on set'

Anne Hathaway has revealed that Christopher Nolan doesn't allow chairs on set.

The Oscar-winning actress discussed her experience of working with the filmmaker on The Dark Knight Rises and Interstellar with Hugh Jackman, who starred in Nolan's The Prestige, as part of Variety's Actors on Actors series, and they recalled how he is one of many directors who doesn't allow cell phones on set.

However, Hathaway then added a further unknown detail about Nolan's filmmaking process.

"He doesn't allow chairs, and his reasoning is, if you have chairs, people will sit, and if they're sitting, they're not working. And he's right," she nodded. "I mean, he has these incredible movies in terms of scope and ambition and technical prowess and emotion. It always arrives at the end under schedule and under budget. I think he's onto something with the chair thing."

The Australian actor, who was surprised by the chair revelation, recalled how he had an issue with sharing a trailer with his co-star Christian Bale before he signed on The Prestige, which was released in 2006. Nolan convinced him to board the project by insisting that they wouldn't spent more than an hour per day in the trailer and that they would be free to go home by 7pm every night, and he "was true to his word".

Elsewhere in the chat, Hathaway praised the Dunkirk director's approach to filmmaking, calling it one of her favourites.

"He's broken it down to its most minimal, but also his movies are just so huge and ornate. That combination of really being intentional about what it was that we were doing - and also, he's just so inspiring," she gushed.