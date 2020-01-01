Tom Holland was told to watch original Star Wars movies after blunder

Tom Holland was jokingly scolded when he confessed he had never seen the original Star Wars trilogy.

The British actor made his debut as Spider-Man in Joe and Anthony Russo's blockbuster Captain America: Civil War back in 2016, and the filmmakers revealed they schooled the young star after discovering he was a Star Wars novice.

Holland admitted to the Russo Brothers that he hadn't seen the iconic films, so he didn't understand the Star Wars reference his character made during his breakout scene as the web-slinging superhero.

“We were stunned,” Joe laughed during an episode of their Instagram Live series Russo Bros. Pizza Film School. “We adore Tom, but I’ll tell you, getting to know Tom, Tom is a young man. He is a very young man. We’ve since gotten him to invest some of his time watching some older films, hence the Pizza Film School. Holland needed to go to Pizza Film School.”

In the scene, Peter Parker asks his fellow superheroes if they remember a scene in “that really old movie” The Empire Strikes Back as he brings down a giant Ant-Man with his web, similar to how Antilles brings down an AT-AT Walkers with a tow cable in the 1980 sci-fi film.

“I have to tell you, I actually got really excited when he said he hadn’t seen it because the idea was so novel to me and unexpected. I was like, ‘This is fantastic,'" Anthony recalled. "Tom is a guy whose sensibilities we really admire and value, and it’s like, ‘Oh my God, we get to tap into his sensibilities and they’re unaffected by Star Wars.’ I was very excited by that."

While they denied they forced Holland to watch the original sci-fi trilogy, they confessed they'd given him enough grief.

“I think we’ve since busted his chops enough that he’s seen it," Joe quipped.