Russell Crowe hasn't seen his kids during lockdown

Russell Crowe has confessed his sons chose to stay in the city with access to Uber Eats rather than quarantining with him at his home in the Australian bush.



The Beautiful Mind star spent lockdown at his sprawling property in the outback but has been without his sons Tennyson, 13, and Charles, 16.



Explaining how Covid-19 had kept him away from his boys in an interview with U.K. daytime TV show This Morning, Crowe said: "We don't have the same household anymore, there's two households because I divorced their mum."



Revealing that the teenagers had chosen to stay with their mother rather than self-isolate with him in the bush, he added: "there was the opportunity with them going into isolation for them to come to the bush, which is totally set up for that kind of situation, but they both decided they would prefer to stay in the big city (Sydney), surrounded by population because of their access to Uber Eats!"



The 56-year-old actor said despite his disappointment he accepted his children's decision, reflecting: "I just had to take it on the chin and deal," and that he hoped to see them soon: "it's school holidays here at the moment and so things are significantly more relaxed than they were three months ago."



In addition to missing his kids, Crowe said he is lamenting the temporary closure of cinemas: "I want to go back to that room and sit and watch a great story unfold. It's a really solid touchstone that has been in our lives for a hundred years or more now."