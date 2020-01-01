Christina Ricci wins protective order against husband - report

Christina Ricci has reportedly been granted a protective order against her estranged husband, James Heerdegen, following a police call-out to her home in Woodland Hills, California.

Cops responded to a domestic battery call at the pad on 25 June and Ricci has since been granted an emergency restraining order, prohibiting any contact between the spouses, according to Us Weekly sources.

Reports suggest the camera operator was at the house as police arrived but he was not arrested. Ricci did file a report against her husband.

Ricci and Heerdegen met on the set of TV series Pan Am in 2011 and started dating the following year. They became engaged in May 2013 and wed five months later.

The couple shares five-year-old son Freddie.

Just days before the bust-up, Ricci posted a photo of a Father’s Day card her son made for his dad and added the caption: "We (heart) you, Daddy! @jamesheerdegen."