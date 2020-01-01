Christina Ricci files for divorce

Actress Christina Ricci has called time on her marriage after obtaining an emergency protective order against her husband James Heerdegen.

The Casper star hit headlines on Wednesday (01Jul20) after it was revealed police were called to her California home on 25 June (20) to respond to a domestic battery call.

Heerdegen is alleged to have spit on Ricci during the altercation, and although he wasn't arrested, she lodged a formal report and subsequently obtained a restraining order against the film producer.

Now the 40-year-old actress has officially called it quits, filing divorce papers in Los Angeles County Superior Court on Thursday morning (02Jul20).

According to TMZ, Ricci cited irreconcilable differences for the split, and is seeking sole legal and physical custody of their son, five-year-old Freddie.

The estranged couple met on the set of TV series Pan Am in 2011 and began dating the following year. Ricci and Heerdegen became engaged in May, 2013 and wed five months later. They are not thought to have signed a prenuptial agreement.

It is not know how long the couple had been experiencing problems. Just days before the bust-up, Ricci posted a photo of a Father’s Day card her son made for his dad and added the caption: "We (heart) you, Daddy! @jamesheerdegen."