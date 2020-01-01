American Dad writer feared offending The Weeknd with virgin plotline

American Dad writer Joel Hurwitz feared he would offend The Weeknd by calling him a virgin in a proposed plotline for the singer's TV cameo.

The Can't Feel My Face star, real name Abel Tesfaye, made his debut on Seth MacFarlane's long-running series as a parody of himself, confessing in the episode that despite his sexual boasts in his music, he is actually a virgin.

He also premiered a new track on the show, appropriately titled I'm A Virgin, but writer/producer Hurwitz reveals he was initially hesitant to present the idea to the musician.

"We thought the original song should play against The Weeknd's brand," he explained to Variety. "The writers room pitched so many hilarious song ideas.

"One day in the room, I wrote 'Weeknd is Virgin' on the board. I instantly regretted it. I was crying from laughing so hard, but I still didn't know Abel that well. I thought it would offend him. Like, asking The Weeknd to call himself a virgin isn't quirky - it would straight up damage The Weeknd's image if the episode sucks. So I didn't pitch the virgin idea."

Hurwitz only shared his thoughts with the singer when The Weeknd himself suggested the same premise.

"Then that night, Abel called me and said 'Hey, what if I was a virgin?'" he recalled.

The Weeknd penned the track with Electric Guest frontman Asa Taccone, and he had so much fun working on the quirky tune with the co-writer of Portugal. The Man's Feel It, Still smash, he is eager to team up with him again.

"Big shout out to Asa, who is a f**king genius producer/writer," the Canadian music star said. "Definitely will be collaborating with him more in the future."