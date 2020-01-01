Simon Pegg hoping to land role in Tom Cruise's new space movie

Simon Pegg would be interested in starring in Tom Cruise's upcoming space movie.

Back in May, it was reported that the Hollywood action hero was working with Elon Musk's aerospace company SpaceX and experts at NASA to become the first person to shoot a movie aboard the International Space Station (ISS).

And his co-star Pegg has shared that he'd love to go into space, and thinks that the best way to do it is with Cruise, as the 58-year-old is a professional when it comes to executing stunts on the Mission: Impossible movies.

"I'd love to go into space, it would be amazing! But you know, you have to also think about your family and safety and stuff," the Hot Fuzz star told NME.com. "Tom never does anything recklessly and all of his stunts are meticulously designed, rehearsed and trained for. If he does it, it will be really safe. So, I don't know, you never know."

Both Cruise and Pegg are preparing to resume filming on the seventh and eighth Mission: Impossible movies after the Covid-19 pandemic shut down production, and the Shaun of the Dead star said fans can expect "a lot of fun" from director Christopher McQuarrie.

"I know the basic story of the two movies and it's going to be a lot of fun," Pegg explained. "With me and Ving (Rhames), you know, we've put the hours in now so we'd hope we would get some kind of payback to give our characters their own arc, something really interesting to do and I think we have that now."

Mission: Impossible 7 is currently due for release in November 2021.