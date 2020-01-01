Diane Guerrero underwent therapy while filming Doom Patrol season two

Diane Guerrero has revealed she sought therapy while filming the second season of Doom Patrol to help her deal with the stresses of playing a kooky character with multiple personalities.

In the TV adaptation of the DC Comics series, about a group of misfits with superhuman abilities, the Orange Is The New Black star portrays 'Crazy Jane', a young woman who develops 64 different personalities as a result of childhood trauma.

The actress joked it's a part she was born to tackle.

"It's like, 'Of course I'm doing this role. It's because I am' - and this is a word I used to use to apply to myself - 'I am crazy,'" Guerrero quipped on The Big Ticket podcast.

Speaking to her experience, she explained: "I know what all of these emotions mean and I know what these emotions are on a heightened level."

Exploring each personality for TV led Guerrero, who has previously seen a counsellor, to seek out some mental health treatment of her own: "I needed to be in therapy anyway," she said, crediting the show as a prompt, "The show and the role let me know that it was time."

"We absolutely have to acknowledge our past - talk about it, normalise it, and use it as our strength, not as our weakness," she continued, "that's what the show does. It shows you that our weaknesses can be our greatest strengths."

And it appears Guerrero will need to continue therapy for as long as she is on Doom Patrol: "My character just keeps getting darker and darker," she added.