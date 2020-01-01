Josh Hutcherson: 'Filming The Hunger Games was like college'

Josh Hutcherson found that filming The Hunger Games movies was similar to being at college.

The 27-year-old played baker's son Peeta Mellark in each of the four movies in the hit franchise, alongside Jennifer Lawrence, Liam Hemsworth, Woody Harrelson, Elizabeth Banks, and Stanley Tucci.

And the actor doesn't feel like he ever missed out on going to college, as filming The Hunger Games was a similar experience.

"It was like my college," Josh told Entertainment Weekly. "That was like such a coming-of-age time for me. It was the first time I was away from my family, and on my own."

He also revealed that if he was offered the role of Peeta now, he would think twice about accepting, as starring in a hugely popular franchise, which has grossed more than $2.9 billion (£2.3 billion) worldwide, wasn't something wanted to do with his career.

"It was worlds apart from anything I have ever experienced. It's like a double-edged sword," he shared. "But when I set out to become an actor at eight, being famous and being recognised was not on my radar. I just wanted to make movies."

"That naivete followed me until slapped me in the face," Josh added, noting the worldwide fame that came with starring in the saga. "It made me realise the kind of actor I wanted to be. The idea of doing big, big projects that make you even more well-known doesn't sound as appetising. If that opportunity came up again, I would have to think about it more."