Lili Reinhart giving her skin a make-up break during lockdown

Lili Reinhart has been giving her skin a break from cosmetics during lockdown.



The 23-year-old actress usually has to wear make-up for long hours every day while she plays Betty Cooper in TV series Riverdale, so she has been using the enforced time off as an opportunity to give her skin a much-needed break.



"It’s interesting going from one extreme to another, like wearing make-up for 16 hours a day to wearing none at all," she told U.S. Marie Claire. "I definitely have not been wearing make-up on a daily basis and because of that, I’ve been having to remind myself to keep up with my skincare routine during quarantine. I cleanse twice a day, moisturise, and all of those good things, but I have to remember to mask and exfoliate."



In normal conditions, the Hustlers star loves to wear make-up that allows her natural skin to show through as well as clean products which don't break the bank.



"I don’t like to spend $30 on a mascara. I look for a good deal when I can," she explained. "Clean beauty wasn’t something I was super aware of until a few years ago. And I know that a lot of people are possibly naive to what’s actually in make-up. Now, everyone’s paying attention to what they put on their face so they appreciate accessible brands like CoverGirl that are cruelty-free, clean, and vegan. Make-up is not just this superficial thing, it’s very tied in with our self-esteem. Beauty is so important and because of that we need to make sure we are using quality products."



Lili was named a brand ambassador for CoverGirl in October last year.