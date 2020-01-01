NEWS Emma Watson: 'Never buy clothes unless they're perfect' Newsdesk Share with :





Emma Watson won't buy clothes unless she deems them perfect.



The Harry Potter actress was recently named as one of the new board members at luxury conglomerate Kering.



And in a chat with British Vogue, she explained how people could shop smart by choosing quality over quantity.



"Invest in (higher quality items) and don’t buy fashion you’ll throw away. Never buy anything unless it’s perfect. I’ve convinced myself to buy some strange things because I said I’d alter them or I’d grow etc. And I don’t!" the activist said.



The Beauty and the Beast star lives by the mantra of her clothes having a cost per wear, meaning every time she wears it, it reduces the overall cost.



"A bargain isn’t a bargain if you never wear it or it falls apart! I often leave a shop and if I don’t go back for the item, it’s a sign I didn’t really want it," Emma commented.



Further in the chat, the 30-year-old shared her advice on how to become an expert at buying eco-friendly pieces.



“Really learning about yourself, who you are, and what you actually wear enables you to be a smarter buyer," said the star, who is also serving as chair of the Kering’s sustainability committee. “Tailoring, modifying and being creative with clothes gives them a longer life, more meaning and personality."



She also disclosed that she keeps all of her old clothes, and took a dress to a photoshoot earlier this year that she first wore when she was 15.



"I carefully archive and catalogue everything special I wear in my wardrobe and keep everything!" she laughed. “The best-dressed people I know have figured out their formula and know they tend to wear a few favourite things over and over again."