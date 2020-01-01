Henry Cavill struggled with costumes while filming The Witcher

Henry Cavill struggled with his wardrobe on the set of hit Netflix series The Witcher.

The British actor, who resumes filming on season two of the popular TV fantasy next month, worked really hard with costume designers to perfect his look as monster hunter Geralt on the period action drama, but he admits his leather-trousered look left a lot to be desired.

"We went through a couple of iterations of trousers because they initially had me in leather trousers," he tells Variety and iHeart's The Big Ticket podcast. "I mean, I'm designed in a certain way that things are forced into a stretched position. So, once that happens, the leather just didn't go back to its natural shape. It ended up being a little bit saggy in places, which was not a great hero, attractive look."

And just as he was giving the wardrobe team headaches, his hairdresser, Jackie Rathore, was literally pulling out hair to perfect his character's wig.

"She didn't have the opportunity to actually build the wig herself, so when she received it, she started doing work on it," he explained. "She worked, and worked, and worked it; it was quite a difficult process.

"There's three of them (wigs), so she would take them home every night and be changing individual hairs. She sent them back to get a finer lace, so it's less visible, and she just worked and worked and worked that thing. She was having nightmares about the wigs."

And now the Man of Steel star has his own nightmare to deal with - getting back in shape so his costume fits in time for the upcoming start of production after weeks on lockdown.

"After the initial, 'I'm going to start drinking from noon' thing and eating whatever I can lay my hands on, I started getting myself back into shape," he added. "And I'm going to try and make sure that I'm in a certain place before we restart shooting."