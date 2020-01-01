NEWS Talulah Riley shuts down Elon Musk child bride rumours Newsdesk Share with :





Actress Talulah Riley has silenced allegations suggesting she was chosen to be Elon Musk's child bride by disgraced British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell.



Maxwell was taken into custody by FBI agents in New Hampshire on Thursday and charged with grooming three underage victims for sex with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein and perjury.



An old photo of Tesla CEO Musk standing beside Maxwell at a 2014 Vanity Fair party has since resurfaced online, prompting speculation about the tech billionaire's relationship with her.



Among the rumours was one alleging Maxwell had helped to set Musk, 49, up with Riley, 34, when she was underage - but the Inception star shut down the gossip on Twitter, making it clear there is no truth to the suggestion.

"I don't usually comment on such things, but given the truly horrific nature of what is being implied up and down my timeline today, I wanted to respond publicly with Elon Musk's permission," she wrote, declaring: "To my knowledge, I have never met Ghislaine Maxwell."



Riley continued, "The other thing I have seen implied is that Maxwell procured me as some kind of child-bride for Elon. Again, I don't know Maxwell. Elon and I met (by chance) when I was twenty-two and he was on a business trip to London."



Riley and Musk wed in 2010 and divorced in 2012, only to remarry in 2013 and part ways for good in 2016.

Concluding the statement, Riley expressed her support for those abused by Epstein.



"I hope that every victim of Epstein's finds justice and peace, and that any person involved in harming underage girls is punished to the full extent of the law," she shared.