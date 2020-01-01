Brie Larson overcame social anxiety thanks to Captain Marvel

Brie Larson has opened up about her battle with social anxiety in her first-ever YouTube video.

The Captain Marvel star welcomed viewers to her page on Thursday, when she shared clips of video conversations she's had with friends, family members, and other YouTube personalities, from whom she sought advice and content ideas for the new project.

During her 21-minute-video debut titled So, I Made a Decision..., Larson discussed how her mental health has benefited from the Captain Marvel movies.

“For me, my baseline has been I’m an introvert with asthma. That’s been my story for myself. I’m introverted, I’m scared, I have social anxiety,” she admitted.

Explaining that portraying a superhero offered her new insight on her issues, Brie said: “In particular, playing Captain Marvel, that kind of wiped clean those titles I had for myself and made me go, ‘Whoa, I’m not really that anymore.'"

Since joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), Larson admitted that she's found "speaking out, telling my story, talking about the things that I'm scared of," has helped her a great deal.

Brie has appeared as Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers twice, including in Avengers: Endgame.

A sequel to her solo adventure is in the works and is currently slated for a 2022 release.