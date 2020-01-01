NEWS Josh Holloway enjoys 'Clark Kent disguise' of having short hair Newsdesk Share with :





Josh Holloway has admitted he enjoys the 'Clark Kent disguise' of sporting short hair.



The 50-year-old actor starred as James 'Sawyer' Ford in hit U.S. TV show Lost, with his character known for his long blond hair.



In recent years, however, Holloway has had shorter locks - and he enjoys the anonymity the hairdo gives him.

Asked during an interview with the New York Post how often he gets recognised from Lost, Holloway replied: "it makes a huge difference when you cut your hair. When I have short hair and no beard, it’s like the Clark Kent disguise."



"It’s pretty funny," he laughed.



Adding that his character was known across the globe, Holloway said: "In Istanbul (I watched) a guy who was drawing Sawyer, and I was there with short hair for like 10 minutes watching him going, 'Dude, that’s a good job.' And he said, 'Thanks, man!' (and continued drawing). He never recognised me."



Holloway's latest TV role sees him starring alongside Kevin Costner in hit cowboy drama Yellowstone. The star said the chance to meet Costner, one of his acting heroes, was one of the big draws of the gig: "I really enjoyed meeting and working with Kevin. You might expect him to be somewhat distant, but he was not and I loved that. So we had a good time together," he explained.