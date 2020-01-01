NEWS Miranda Kerr: 'Racism does not have a place in our society' Newsdesk Share with :





Miranda Kerr has pledged to support the Black community through her beauty brand KORA Organics.



The 37-year-old model launched the line in 2009 with the help of organic chemists, aromatherapists, and formulators from her native Australia.



She is now lending KORA's social media platform to Black voices, so they can inspire growth and change in the community.



"This has been an incredibly tumultuous time for our country, and I stand with the Black community and those fighting for equality and justice. As a businesswoman I know it's my responsibility to take action through KORA, where we stand together in solidarity against racism and injustice," she told Ocean Drive magazine.



"We will continue to speak up and stand up for one another. As protests have taken place across the U.S. and all over the world, I think many of us have paused and taken time to reflect, educate ourselves and listen to those speaking out. There is no place for racism of any kind in our society and we cannot turn a blind eye when it is so obviously prevalent."



She added now is the time for people to speak up and show their support, and that she believes everyone is capable of empathy and compassion.



"We are being called to apply those inherent qualities to make a difference for the Black community," the mother-of-three continued. "The protests have brought the Black Lives Matter movement to the forefront of conversations in a way that has never been so universally embraced. And, my hope is that the actions we are taking now can effect real, meaningful change for the future."