Demi Moore 'excited' to get dirty for new podcast

Demi Moore is to star in and executive produce erotic new podcast series Dirty Diana.

The Charlie's Angels star has been busy while isolating in Idaho with ex Bruce Willis and their three daughters, Scout, Tallulah and Rumer - and on Wednesday she shared the racy news on Instagram.

Posting a photo of herself sitting in front of her Apple laptop, Demi wrote, "Excited to finally share what I've been working on! First episode of DirtyDiana drops Monday, July 13. Trailer in bio."

The original scripted drama series is produced by bosses at QCode and was created by Country Strong writer/director Shana Feste, who penned the project with her partner at Quiet Girl Productions, Jennifer Besser. The first of six episodes will drop on Monday.

Dirty Diana chronicles a marriage that's unravelling and follows the couple involved as they everything to rekindle their romance.

A statement from the series producers suggests the podcast "portrays sex and longing from a female gaze, with female pleasure at its center."

"I wanted to create a show about a marriage that felt genuine and compelling and so erotic it made you want to have sex with your partner after listening to it," revealed Feste. "Dirty Diana gave me the opportunity to work with some incredible actors, including the amazing and sexy Demi Moore, who brought my characters alive and gave them a sensuality and sexuality that was palpable," she added.

Dirty Diana also features The Affair star Claes Bang, Breaking Bad's Betsy Brandt, Mackenzie Davis, Carmen Ejogo, Max Greenfield, Dayo Okeniyi, Penelope Ann Miller, John Tenney, Rhys Wakefield, and Dolly Wells.