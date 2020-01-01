NEWS Javicia Leslie cast as new Batwoman Newsdesk Share with :





Actress Javicia Leslie has been cast as the new Batwoman.



The God Friended Me star will succeed Ruby Rose as the DC Comics crimefighter after the Australian star officially exited the role in May after just one season as Kate Kane and her alter ego.



Leslie will portray a new misfit character, named Ryan Wilder, when she makes her debut as Batwoman on TV in January 2021.



"I am extremely proud to be the first Black actress to play the iconic role of Batwoman on television, and as a bisexual woman, I am honoured to join this groundbreaking show, which has been such a trailblazer for the LGBTQ+ community," Leslie said.



Batwoman premiered last year with Rose making history as TV's first openly gay superhero.



Leslie's Wilder is a Batwoman wannabe, who takes over as the crimefighter when Kane goes missing.