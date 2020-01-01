Chris Evans freaked out while auditioning for Seth Rogen

Chris Evans was so nervous auditioning for Seth Rogen that he lost out on a role in one of the funnyman's movie.

The Captain America star recalled the embarrassing incident as he discussed how he was keen to move on from his role as Johnny Storm/Human Torch in the Fantastic Four movies in the mid-2000s.

He told Backstage magazine that he went along to audition for Rogen's offbeat comedy Observe and Report, which was released in 2009, and followed the story of a mentally unstable vigilante mall cop who wants to join the police academy.

"I walked in the room, and there were Seth and the director and a producer, and for some reason, my brain just started shrieking, just screaming, 'No, no, no.' I began my audition, and about three lines in, I got this wave of sweats and my face went red. Mid-audition, I said, 'I’m sorry, guys. I’m sorry. I’ve got to stop,'" Evans shared.

"I go into the hallway, I collect my thoughts. I’m laughing at myself. Go back in, we start up again, and it f**king happens again. My face just goes so red. I start sweating and I have to stop again."

Evans then headed home from the audition, but called his agent and asked for another chance, promising he would get a handle on his nerves.

"They got me back in a couple of days later and I’m back in. Don’t you f**king know, it happened again!" the Knives Out star laughed. "There’s a wave of heat and sweat and I had to stop again. And I just say, 'Guys, I’m so sorry...I’m just going to go.' I did not get that role."

Rogen eventually starred as the mall cop, alongside Anna Faris and Ray Liotta.