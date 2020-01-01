Charlize Theron endured torn thumb ligament filming The Old Guard

Charlize Theron ignored the pain of a torn ligament in her thumb to complete filming on her latest movie.

The Atomic Blonde star suffered the nasty injury while pulling off an action sequence with a stuntman, but she had no idea how seriously she had been hurt and insisted on 'pressing on' to keep cameras rolling.

Fight coordinator Danny Hernandez has revealed the Oscar winner was a tough woman on the set of superhero flick The Old Guard, in which Theron portrayed the leader of a group of immortal mercenaries.

"She hurt a couple of things during shooting, including her elbow in one of the fight sequences, and her knee would give her some trouble, but her thumb was the big one," he told Insider.com.

"It definitely was from blocking a punch," Hernandez explained, "she accidentally jabbed her hand during one of the movements and jammed her thumb really good with one of the stunt guys (sic)."

Hernandez said Theron was stoic about the injury: "Right away I came up and asked if she was OK and she said, 'I think I jammed my thumb.' I said, 'I think we need to take a break,' and she said, 'It's OK. I can still do it.'"

Theron iced the thumb and retaped it daily until the production wrapped. She then discovered she would need three surgeries to fix her left thumb and elbow.