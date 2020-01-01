Lin-Manuel Miranda: 'Halle Bailey is going to be such an incredible Ariel'

Lin-Manuel Miranda can't wait for audiences to see Halle Bailey play Ariel in Disney's live-action remake of The Little Mermaid.

It was announced last year that the Hamilton creator would be working with composer and songwriter Alan Menken – who wrote the music for the 1989 animated classic – on four new songs for the highly-anticipated reboot.

And Miranda revealed that the Chloe x Halle singer will stun fans with her performance as the love-struck mermaid.

"Halle Bailey is going to be such an incredible Ariel," the 40-year-old told Entertainment Tonight.

The Mary Poppins Returns star said that getting the opportunity to work on the live-action remake, and writing songs for such iconic characters such as Ariel, singing crustacean Sebastian, and villainous sea witch Ursula, was a dream come true.

"Getting to write music for these characters that are probably the reason I started writing musicals in the first place, it was actually easier than I thought," Miranda, who also serves as producer on the project, shared.

"But the hardest part was my own intimidation working with Alan Menken and that was entirely self-imposed," he added. "But when it came to how these characters speak and what they say, I've known that all my life. So that was a joy."

He also sweetly added that he named his eldest son, five-year-old Sebastian, after the crooning crab.

The Little Mermaid is scheduled for release in November next year.