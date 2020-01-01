Police release video of Naya Rivera boarding boat with son as they fear her body 'may never be recovered'

Video footage of Naya Rivera boarding a boat in Lake Piru, California, has been released by police, who fear the Glee star's body may "never be recovered" due to the underwater conditions.

The 33-year-old star went missing on Wednesday after taking a boat ride on the lake with her four-year-old son Josey. While he was found on the boat three hours later alone, Naya never made it back to the vessel.

Surveillance video released by authorities on Thursday showed Naya and Josey were the only two people to board the boat, which officers said lines up with their assertion that there was no foul play involved in the tragedy.

The call to 911 by the boater who discovered Josey alone on the pontoon was also released, as the woman could be heard saying: "The emergency is we have a missing person. We found a little girl in one of the boats by the south end (of Lake Piru) but her mom's nowhere to be found."

Josey's long hair meant he was mistaken for a girl. According to reports, the boaters discovered the child at the same time as lake staff were out searching for the boat, as it had been out past its rental time.

A search and rescue operation for the actress had changed to a search and recovery mission on Thursday as Naya was presumed to have drowned, with no signs that she made it to the shore.

In a press conference on Thursday, Ventura County Sheriff's Office Sergeant Kevin Donoghue said that while their search for Naya continues wholeheartedly, it may be that her body may never be recovered.

"If the body is entangled in something underneath the water it may never come up," he said. "We don't know. There's a lot of trees and plants and such that are under the water that can cause entanglement. Makes it unsafe for divers and a complicated search."

Investigators have also checked Naya's credit card statement to ensure no charges were made following her disappearance.

"We want to bring closure for the family, so we really are putting our best effort forward," Sgt. Donoghue stressed.

While the search had concluded unsuccessfully on Thursday night, it will resume again on Friday morning.