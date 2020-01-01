NEWS Kevin Costner and Yellowstone cast and crew forced to quarantine in Montana before shoot Newsdesk Share with :





Kevin Costner and his Yellowstone castmates have been ordered to quarantine for two weeks in rural Montana before they can start shooting the new series of the western drama.



Creator and director Taylor Sheridan has spoken to the state's Governor, Steve Bullock, about his filming plans and the official has green lighted the shoot as long as the cast and crew self-isolate upon arrival and then stay away from locals.



"We've got the crew and the cast up there, and it's in an area of the state that has no active cases now," Sheridan told Deadline. "As long as we're very careful to not bring any in... Once we're there we'll be very cautious about how we move.



He added: "I've spoken with the Governor extensively about how to mitigate this. He was very fair and also very aware that Los Angeles is a hot spot (for the coronavirus), and that's where a fair amount of our crew and most of our cast lives. So he said, 'Hey, look, bring them in, quarantine them for two weeks, test them when they get here, test them when they leave, and just ask them to stay on your set or at their home until that time. And keep a programme of very rigid testing as you're going', which is what we'll do."



Sheridan explained that he'd also been speaking to fellow director Tyler Perry, and said he was inspired to build his own facilities, such as restaurants and housing, on the set to prevent another shutdown.



"He has his own studio, I don't. He sent me some video the other day where he's building housing on his lot, where the cast and crew and everyone can stay right there, with a restaurant and everything. We're both debating the pros and cons of building a cantina and anything else we can do to get through this," the filmmaker continued.