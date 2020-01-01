Dakota Johnson hopes to direct more in the future

Dakota Johnson hopes to do more directing in the future.

Back in May, the 30-year-old was in the director's chair as she oversaw the music video for Cry Cry Cry, the new single from her boyfriend Chris Martin's band Coldplay.

At the time, the Fifty Shades of Grey actress insisted she was given the job after pitching her ideas to the British band "like every other director", and in a recent interview with Harper's Bazaar magazine, Dakota confessed she would love to direct more.

"I would love to make more music videos. That's a department that I really love. I still have so much to learn, and I feel like I'm still trying to figure out how to do my job. But, yeah, I mean, if the opportunity arises, then for sure," she explained.

Elsewhere in the interview, she revealed how much she enjoyed working on female-centric movie The High Note, which was helmed by Nisha Ganatra and also starred Tracee Ellis Ross.

"I read the script, and I just loved it. I thought that it would be a really great time, and I thought I'd have a wonderful time making this movie, and be able to be ambitious and cool and funny and goofy, and also touch on subjects that are important to me, like young women really working towards their dreams and believing in themselves and supporting each other," she added.