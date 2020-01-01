NEWS Rachel Bilson and Bill Hader split Newsdesk Share with :





Rachel Bilson and Bill Hader are single again after reportedly calling time on their romance.

The couple has split "amicably", according to sources.



The stars were always very private about the relationship, but reports suggest Bilson and Hader started dating at the end of 2019, when they were spotted grabbing coffee together in the actor's hometown of Tulsa, Oklahoma, in December.



The duo went public with the romance when they walked the red carpet together holding hands at the Golden Globes back in January.



A source told People magazine in February that the couple was getting more serious, and they enjoyed a romantic getaway in Laguna Beach to celebrate Valentine's Day.



"She won’t stop laughing when she’s with Bill. He is very sweet and considerate to her. Quick to open doors and acts very attentive," the source added.



Rachel and Bill became friends back in 2013 when they appeared in the romantic comedy The To Do List, which was directed by Hader's ex-wife Maggie Carey.



They split in 2018, and share three daughters: Hayley Clementine, five, seven-year-old Harper, and Hannah Kathryn, 10.



Rachel was previously in a long relationship with actor Hayden Christensen, the father of her five-year-old daughter, Briar Rose.