Winona Ryder and Vanessa Paradis to testify at Johnny Depp's libel trial next week

Winona Ryder and Vanessa Paradis will testify on the behalf of Johnny Depp at his libel trial in the U.K. next week.



Their names were mentioned during court proceedings on Friday, the fourth day of the case at London’s High Court.



Depp, who is suing The Sun newspaper over a 2018 article in which he was called a "wife beater", has appeared on the stand throughout this week. His ex-wife Amber Heard, who accused him of abuse during their marriage, is also expected to testify next week.



She'll appear in person, while Ryder and French singer and actress Paradis - the mother of Johnny's two children - are expected to testify via video link, according to Sky News.



Both have previously given statements supporting the Pirates of the Caribbean star, and insisting he was never violent with them.



During the first four days of the trial, Depp opened up about battling alcoholism towards the end of his relationship with Paradis, writing messages in blood on a mirror after slashing his finger open on a broken bottle allegedly thrown at him by Heard during a row at their rental home in Australia, and accidentally headbutting his ex-wife during another altercation.



During his final day of testimony on Friday, Depp claimed Heard used to chop lines of cocaine for him and leave a shot of whiskey beside his bed as he was trying to get clean, with his lawyer telling the court the actor's ex was not always "entirely supportive in terms of the challenges" he faced with alcohol and drugs.



The actor has maintained the allegations of abuse levelled against him by Heard are false, insisting he was often the victim during heated rows.