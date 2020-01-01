August Alsina accused of dating Keke Palmer at same time as Jada Pinkett Smith

August Alsina has hit out at Keke Palmer for "inserting herself" into the saga surrounding his affair with Jada Pinkett Smith, following allegations she dated the singer at the same time as Jada.

The Girls Trip star, 48, came clean during a tell-all interview on her Facebook Watch show, Red Table Talk, explaining she developed a friendship with August four years ago, while she and Will were experiencing marriage troubles.

According to August, he was given permission to have an affair with the star by Will in 2016 when they were going through marriage woes. However, in a turn of events, Keke has become embroiled in the drama via a Twitter spat, after a fan alleged that Keke and August were romantically involved during the period of the affair, prompting 26-year-old Keke to respond: "August was never her man."

"U absolutely right. I was NEVER ur man. You could possibly never shortie. It seems u mad u got curved," August, 27, fired back. "Imagine not knowing how to mind the business that pay you. I catch all the subliminals. (Not just about today) & you can call me whatever you like, Mess is constantly inserting yourself in topics you have nun to do w/. (sic)"

He later added: "I actually f**ked w/ KeKe. So to see her covertly speaking subliminal shade around my name over the past week Is deeply perplex. I don’t and never have had a problem w/ the girl. It’s always been Virgo love! So to see that is a mind f**k to me. (sic)"

Taking to Instagram on Friday, the Hustlers star claimed the entire situation was "about something so much bigger", writing alongside a selfie: "I wanna be mean, but I can’t. I want to post screenshots, but I won’t. I feel attacked, but It’s not about me. It’s about so much more than that and as much as I want to defend myself against the disrespect I have received (cause I mean I’m not nice all the time) this is about something so much bigger."

She continued: "Just know I am that b**ch despite what my humility may make one believe. I don’t have to beg or be thirsty for a damn thing because my talent speaks louder than my looks. Let the cheek be turned pooh’s, my character is too strong."