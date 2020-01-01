NEWS Body found at site of Naya Rivera's lake disappearance Newsdesk Share with :





Authorities searching for missing actress Naya Rivera have found a body at Lake Piru, California.

Officials from the Ventura County Sheriff's Department began their sixth day of the search and recovery mission early on Monday, and at around 9.30am local time, they announced a body had been located.



However, they have yet to publicly identify the remains, pending notification of the next of kin.



A press conference is scheduled to take place at the lake at 2pm PST.



The Glee star, known for portraying cheerleader Santana Lopez, went missing on 8 July after taking her four-year-old son, Josey, out for a boat ride on Lake Piru, where they enjoyed a swim.



She never made it back to the pontoon, and her boy was found sleeping onboard, alone, three hours later.



Rivera, 33, was believed to have drowned in what police called a "tragic accident".



Monday was already a sad occasion for Glee fans as it marked the seventh anniversary of Cory Monteith's death. The Canadian actor, who played Finn Hudson on the hit TV musical drama series, died from a drug overdose in Vancouver in 2013, aged 31.



The situation surrounding Rivera's disappearance is the third tragic turn of events to strike the Glee cast - co-star Mark Salling, who once dated Naya, killed himself in 2018, aged 35, after pleading guilty to child pornography charges.