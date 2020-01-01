Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito honour late Kelly Preston

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito have joined friends and colleagues of Kelly Preston to mourn the actress after she lost her private battle with breast cancer.

News of her death was confirmed by her husband, John Travolta, late on Sunday, and stars quickly took to social media to offer up their thoughts, prayers and condolences to the late Jerry Maguire star's family.

Schwarzenegger and DeVito, who teamed up with Kelly for the 1988 comedy Twins, added their tributes on Monday, with the True Lies actor stating: "Kelly Preston was extraordinary. I was lucky enough to star with her and direct her, and her talent was off the charts. She had such a big heart, she was a wonderful wife and mother, and my thoughts are with (husband) John (Travolta) and the whole family."

DeVito added: "Thinking of her, always the sweetest brightest energy, and John and their wonderful family... much love."

Reese Witherspoon and Sharon Stone also mourned the passing of the actress, with the Legally Blonde star tweeting: "Deeply heartbroken for the whole Travolta family over the passing of the wonderful, kind, and extremely talented Kelly Preston."

Stone wrote: "The loss of Kelly Preston is like losing sunshine. My sincere and most profound condolences to friends and family."

There have also been tributes from Sarah Paulson, Olivia Newton-John, Russell Crowe, Lea Thompson, Lynda Carter, Josh Gad and Toby Keith, who played Preston's love interest in 2006 movie Broken Bridges. He wrote: "What a sweet soul. Rest well, girl. My prayers will be for your family."