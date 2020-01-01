Armie Hammer's estranged wife seeking custody of children in divorce

Armie Hammer's estranged wife Elizabeth Chambers is seeking primary physical custody of their children in their divorce.

The former couple shocked fans by announcing the end of their 10-year marriage on Instagram on Friday, and it has now emerged that Chambers filed for divorce on the same day.

In the filing, obtained by People.com, Chambers cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split and listed the date of their separation as 6 July - four days before their Instagram announcement.

In addition, she's asking for primary physical custody of their five-year-old daughter Harper and three-year-old son Ford, but wants joint legal custody with the Call Me By Your Name star. Chambers, who married Hammer in 2010, is also asking for spousal support from the actor.

Hammer and Chambers, who spent the coronavirus lockdown in the Cayman Islands with their children, announced their split by posting a lengthy statement alongside a picture of themselves in happier times on their respective Instagram accounts.

"Thirteen years as best friends, soulmates, partners and then parents. It has been an incredible journey, but together, we've decided to turn the page and move on from our marriage. As we enter into this next chapter, our children and relationship as co-parents and dear friends will remain our priority," they wrote. "We understand this news lends itself to public dialogue, but in the interest of our children and our family, we're asking for privacy, compassion and love during this time."

Hammer has yet to officially respond to the divorce petition.