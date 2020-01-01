Dave Franco and Alison Brie wrote romantic comedy during lockdown

Dave Franco and wife Alison Brie wrote a new romantic comedy together during the coronavirus lockdown.

The Now You See Me actor and GLOW star decided to reinvigorate the genre and wanted to see if they could recreate the magic of iconic movies such as When Harry Met Sally... or Pretty Woman.

"It's a genre that we both love, but when we looked at the landscape of rom-coms over the past decade, it feels like the bar is set really low," Dave told Variety. "There's a trend where rom-coms have an overly bright aesthetic and the concepts are really silly and the acting isn't grounded.

"We looked back on classics like When Harry Met Sally, Sleepless in Seattle, Pretty Woman... When you look at those films, you remember how grounded they are and how great the acting is."

And if their romantic comedy makes it to the big screen, Dave would love to direct Alison again, after making his directorial debut with The Rental, in which the actress stars alongside Dan Stevens and Sheila Vand.

"As a first-time director, there were moments where I would get in my head and start to doubt myself. It was invaluable to have her there to build me up when I needed to be, and to remind me that we were doing good work," the 35-year-old said of the experience.

Dave and Alison have been married since 2017. They have also acted alongside each other in The Little Hours and The Disaster Artist.