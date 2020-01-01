NEWS Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans to star in Netflix's highest ever budget film Newsdesk Share with :





Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans are set to star in The Gray Man, Netflix's most financially ambitious film project to date.



The production company has allocated a budget of over $200 million (£160 million) to the film, an action thriller directed by AGBO brothers Joe and Anthony Russo, creators of Avengers: Endgame.



Hinting at the flick's intelligence operative plotline, Anthony Russo told Deadline: “The movie is a real mano a mano between those two great actors who represent two different versions of the CIA, in what it can be, and what it can do.”



The Gray Man is based on a series of novels by Mark Greaney, indicating Netflix wish to pursue a James Bond-like franchise from the story.



Joe Russo commented on the film’s scope and budget, saying: “The intention is for it to be competitive with any theatrical, and the ability to do with with Gosling and Evans is a dream for us. The idea is to create a franchise and build out a whole universe, with Ryan (Gosling) at the center of it."



Noting that there is pressure on the first movie, to 'be great to get us to the second movie', Joe continued: "These are master assassins, and Gosling’s characters gets burned by the CIA and Evans’ character has to hunt him down.

Filming on The Gray Man is likely to commence in January.