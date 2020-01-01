Sharon Stone was 'terrified' shooting her first nude scene

Sharon Stone was "so terrified" filming her first nude scene in the '80s because an actor watching on set yelled that he couldn't see her breasts.

Nowadays in film and TV, intimacy coordinators are usually hired to help make sex scenes more comfortable for the actors, and the sets are closed to only essential members of the crew when there is sex or nudity involved.

Stone discussed the importance of having those practices in place during a conversation with Hollywood star Jake Picking for Attitude magazine and revealed what happened to her on the set of 1984 movie Irreconcilable Differences.

"They didn't have (intimacy coordinators) in my day," Stone said. "When I did my first movie, which was Irreconcilable Differences, I had a topless scene. And they didn't even clear the set. Everybody's on set, like a million people on the set. And I take off my top and this actor screams, 'Would you get out of the f**king way? I can't even see her t*ts.'

"I (was) so terrified. You know when you can hear your heartbeat in your ears? That's all I could hear. And I hear him scream, 'Get out of the way. I can't see her f**king t*ts.' I’m just like, talk about no intimacy coordinator... Oh my God. It was such a nightmare."

Less than 10 years later, Stone starred alongside Michael Douglas in Paul Verhoeven's 1992 erotic thriller Basic Instinct. She has previously claimed that she had no knowledge that she would be exposed during the film's famous leg-crossing scene.

"Some years ago I was sitting on a sound stage, and my director said, 'Can you hand me your underpants because we're seeing them in the scene and you shouldn't have underpants on, but we won't see anything'... I said, 'Sure.' I didn't know this moment would change my life," she said while accepting a Woman of the Year prize at the GQ Men of the Year Awards in November last year.