Idris Elba set for high honour at TV BAFTA Awards

Idris Elba is to receive one of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts' highest honours at a ceremony later this month.

The Wire and Luther star will be recognised for championing diversity and new talent with the BAFTA Special Award for Television.

Previous recipients have included TV personality and singer Cilla Black and comedian and actor Sir Lenny Henry.

"It's been a mission of mine to provide opportunity and access to emerging talent from diverse backgrounds in this industry, which is the same opportunity I received many years ago from open-minded and diversity conscious casting," Elba says in a statement.

"I thank BAFTA for recognising myself and others who are dedicated to the same cause, as these are all necessary steps towards helping to shift the awareness and understanding of the diversity gap in entertainment."

Amanda Berry, BAFTA's chief executive, adds: "He (Elba) is a driving force for championing diversity, ensuring talented people from all backgrounds achieve their potential. We're delighted to recognise Idris, and his outstanding work, at this year's ceremony."