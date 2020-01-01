Elon Musk offered Amber Heard '24/7 security' during marriage to Johnny Depp

Elon Musk offered to give Amber Heard "24/7 security" after she told him she wanted to get a restraining order against her then-husband Johnny Depp, it was heard in court on Tuesday.

According to text messages read out at London's High Court on Tuesday as part of the Pirates of the Caribbean's ongoing libel trial against News Group Newspapers (NGN), the Tesla founder proposed to "arrange 24/7 security" for the Aquaman actress, with him writing "the offer would stand, even if you never wanted to see me again."

"Anyway, sorry for being an idiot," Musk wrote. "The radio silence hurts a lot. It only matters because I really like you."

Depp's lawyer Eleanor Laws pressed Heard about the messages, asking her, "Were you telling Mr. Depp about this?... Time and again, you have accused (Depp) of being jealous, but we can see here you are in communication with someone."

Heard responded: "I think all jealousy could be deemed illogical."

Heard and Musk, who later went public with a relationship, have denied that their romance started while the actress was still with Depp, with her insisting that she "wasn't even in communication with Elon until 2016."

However, the court heard that Musk was allegedly a frequent visitor to the Los Angeles pad where Heard and Depp lived in 2015, the year they got married. They officially divorced two years later.

Building concierge Alejandro Romero told the court that he saw Musk "a few times a week" late at night and that he'd "always visit when Mr. Depp was not at home" from around 11 pm to midnight.

The Alice in Wonderland actor is suing bosses at Britain's NGN for libel, after he was labelled a "wife beater" in a 2018 article published in The Sun.

Depp has vehemently denied accusations of domestic violence levelled at him by his ex-wife, who also gave testimony for NGN's team on Monday.

The trial continues.