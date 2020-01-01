Adrianne Palicki revisits divorce a year after Scott Grimes split

The Orville stars Adrianne Palicki and Scott Grimes are heading for divorce again, a year after the actress first filed papers.

The couple split just two months after tying the knot, but Adrianne suggested she and Scott were giving their marriage another try after dropping her divorce petition.

Now it seems the split is back on the table, with Adrianne citing "irreconcilable differences" for the break-up, according to TMZ.

The estranged couple will appear in the third season of The Orville, which was shot before the divorce filing, later this year. Adrianne plays Commander Kelly Grayson on the sci-fi show, while Scott plays Lt. Gordon Malloy.

The Orville co-stars went public with their romance at Comic-Con in San Diego, California last year, and returned as husband and wife to promote their TV show, after exchanging vows last May.

This is Scott’s third marriage. He shares two children with his first wife, Dawn Bailey, and he was also wed to make-up artist Megan Moore.

Adrianne was previously engaged to stuntman Jackson Spidell, who she met on the set of John Wick, though the pair parted ways in early 2017.