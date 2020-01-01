NEWS Brandi Glanville details alleged lesbian tryst with Denise Richards Newsdesk Share with :





Brandi Glanville has shared details on her alleged hook-up with fellow Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Denise Richards.



The drama went down during Wednesday night’s episode of the reality show when Glanville told her side of the story.



"I had been out with her (Richards) and (her husband) Aaron (Phypers) and I knew that they have, like, an understanding, like she could be with girls if she wanted to... The first night we met, something happened," the 47-year-old revealed.



Recounting how Richards invited her for a sleepover at a Northern California hotel with the actress' five-year-old daughter and a friend, Glanville explained: "I was going to get my own room, but Denise said, 'No just stay here. It’s fine. I’ll get you a rollaway bed.' There was no rollaway bed... And so I just slept in the bed with Denise."



Glanville explicated: "I don’t want you guys to judge me... I’m bisexual, everyone knows that. My kids know that. I was uncomfortable. The kids were downstairs and we were in the loft and there was no door. And I just couldn’t get into it."



Glanville then claimed Richards swore her to secrecy, stating the Wild Things actress told her: 'No matter what you do, you just can’t tell Aaron. He will kill me'.



Richards has denied the tryst and insisted that she and her husband do not have an open marriage.