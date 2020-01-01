Brandi Glanville exposes Denise Richards' text messages in a bid to prove affair

Reality TV star Brandi Glanville has posted what she claims to be proof of her tryst with Denise Richards, in the form of text correspondences between the pair.

Reports about the romp first leaked to the media in January and on last Wednesday's episode of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Brandi detailed her encounter with the former Bond girl at a California hotel.

Denise has denied the story, and speaking in an interview with the Washington Post, insisted: "I did not have an affair. There's definitely consistency with the subject matter that comes up on this Housewives season, and that's all I'll say."

Now, Glanville has attempted to prove her story with a series of tweets she believes validate her claims.

"Listen to my podcast from Friday & you'll know why Denise asked me to specifically say I was staying at the hotel across the way when I wasn't!" Glanville tweeted on Sunday.

"It's because her daughter had a friend with her & she didn't want the parents of the friend to know that I was staying in the room!!" she added.

The 44-year-old shared a screenshot of a text exchange she had with the Wild Things star from the night of their alleged affair.

In the message, Richards offered to have Glanville stay with her in a cottage to save money.

"Be Patient all will be revealed," Glanville wrote cryptically, before stating she has 'uncut' Housewives footage to back up her account.

Richards has yet to respond to the Glanville's latest posts.