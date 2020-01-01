NEWS Joseph Gordon-Levitt honours late brother on what would have been his 46th birthday Newsdesk Share with :





Joseph Gordon-Levitt paid tribute to his late brother Dan on what would have been his 46th birthday on Monday.



Dan tragically passed away from an alleged drug overdose in 2010 at the age of 36 and, taking to Twitter, Joseph remembered his sibling with a sweet post.



"Today's my brother dan's birthday," began the 39-year-old. "He and I started @hitrecord together a long time ago. We all miss him, been ten years now since he died."



"I love seeing art inspired by him. Draw him, write about him, talk about him, whatever," he continued, before encouraging his followers to visit the siblings' online platform HitRecord and post stories, art, and photos remembering his late brother.



The pair launched HitRecord back in 2005, with the platform acting as an online space for creative collaboration, and the 500 Days of Summer star has now created a specific section of HitRecord dedicated solely to Dan's legacy.



"Maybe you have some photos you took of him. Maybe you drew him or something. People post stuff like that on his facebook page, but there ought to be a place on HITRECORD. So since today, July 27th, is his birthday, I thought it'd be a good day to start it," The Dark Knight Rises actor wrote on the project overview on the site. "Perhaps we could eventually make a book out of stuff on this page. Or perhaps a documentary. But regardless of any longer term goals like that, I'd just like there to be a place on the site where we gather a bunch of stuff about him."